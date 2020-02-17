Installation mass to be held Tuesday for next Philadelphia archbishop

Philadelphia’s next archbishop will start his new role this week.

Archbishop-elect Nelson Perez will be installed on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

An installation mass will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul beginning at 2 p.m. The mass will be livestreamed on FOX 29.

Perez, who will be the first Hispanic archbishop to lead the region's 1.3 million-member flock, spent most of his early pastoral career in the Philadelphia area.

The 58-year-old attended the diocesan seminary in Philadelphia in the 1980s. He served in a number of Philadelphia parishes before being named as an auxiliary bishop in Rockville Centre, New York, and then bishop of Cleveland in 2017.

Perez will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput, who is retiring.

Perez will succeed Archbishop Charles Chaput, who is retiring.

Chaput welcomed Perez to his new post, calling his successor "a man who already knows and loves the church in Philadelphia." Perez shared his enthusiasm for the city, saying, "It's awesome to be back in Philadelphia with people who are faith-filled, who love the Lord, love the church."

Perez also praised Chaput's tenure in the diocese, saying he faced challenges in Philadelphia with "great courage and steadfastness."

Chaput led his final Sunday mass on Feb. 16, at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Chaput has been the archbishop of Philadelphia since 2011 and has been in the priesthood since 1970.

