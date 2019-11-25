Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway after LAPD officer-involved shooting in Hollywood

By Kelli Johnson
LOS ANGELES - A robbery suspect was shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer in a busy Hollywood intersection late Monday morning, authorities said. 

Sky FOX captured aerial views of the scene and showed a heavy police presence in the area. 

Officers were responding to reports of a robbery when the shooting occurred at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 11:30 a.m., LAPD said.

Initial reports say the altercation began at Chick-fil-A and the suspect may have been holding a machete at the time of the shooting.  LAPD said the suspect was shot by officers and that the suspect was taken to a hospital. 

The public was asked to avoid the area over the next several hours.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 