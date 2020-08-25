Investigation underway after multiple overnight car fires in Mount Laurel

article

Police in Mount Laurel, New Jersey are investing multiple car fires that broke out early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the fires began just before 3:30 a.m. on the corner of Willow turn and Delancey Place.

Video shared by a FOX 29 viewer shows firefighters working to put out a fire inside a car that appeared to be parked in the driveway of a nearby home.

Police are investigating how many cars were damaged by the fires and how they were started.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

