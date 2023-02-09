Jennifer Brown: Officials to announce new details in murder of Limerick mom

Officials are expected to provide new details about the disappearance and death of a Montgomery County mother who was reported missing and later found dead.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele is expected to announce an update in last month's murder of Jennifer Brown, 43, during a press conference Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Brown, of Limerick Township, was reported missing days after the new year started.

Jennifer Brown was last seen Tuesday by a friend and business associate, police said.

Friends and family say they saw the woman outside of her home on Stratford Court on the morning of Jan. 3, but she did not pick up her son later in the day, causing concern.

By the morning of Jan. 4, she was still missing, according to people close to Brown.

Brown's car was found parked outside her home with her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone inside, officials say. Her personal cellphone was not found, but investigators say it was out of communication since Jan. 4.

Weeks later, Brown's body was found partially buried a short distance away from where she was reported missing.

A large group of investigators wearing white jumpsuits were spotted in a grassy area behind a warehouse in Royersford, where she was discovered.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has not released a cause of death.

