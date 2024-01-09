Jersey shore residents hunker down as storm lashes coastline

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 2:00 AM EST, Cumberland County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Jersey shore residents hunker down as storm lashes coastline

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - The Jersey shore is feeling the effects of a storm system as rain pushes into shore towns. And, the concern Tuesday isn’t so much the flooding, but the tropical storm force winds.

Ocean City resident Kathleen Dorris, headed out to her local supermarket to get ready. "You might wanna get prepared or you’re gonna have some problems, because I got an alert that’s advising us to charge your phones. They want you to charge devices and get prepared. Had to pick up some stuff and I moved some stuff out of my yard, so it doesn’t blow the house out, because they’re talking about 60 mph winds. I don’t want that drama."

Other longtime Ocean City residents are echoing the sentiment.

Storm system lashes Jersey Shore with intense wind, rain

The storm system making its way through the Northeast is battering the Jersey shore with heavy rain and tropical storm force winds.

"I have a deck and I stack up the chairs and actually tie them up. I do it every winter," George Smith said. "Get the trash cans in."

"So, you’re prepared," asked FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira.

"I’m always prepared. I’ve been here a long time. 30 something years," Smith replied.

Lee Granger says this is just another storm and it will pass, "It’s not too bad out here, not like it used to be."
Ferreira asked, "So you’re gonna ride out this storm?"
"Yeah, I have no choice," Granger answered.

Some locals say it’s just part of the deal when you choose to live down the shore.

"As long as I’m home, I’m safe," Fellanza Jonuzi said. "It’s just the weather. Weather is tricky sometimes. Sometimes, it’s bad, sometimes it’s not."

Hurricane strength winds in Wildwood almost take out FOX 29's Chris O'Connell

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell truly weathers the storm as he gets the latest on the heavy rain and strong wind gusts that could potentially reach 70 mph.

And, North Wildwood is also in the bullseye of the system, with rain falling and winds whipping at 35 mph and expected to head higher, closer to 70 mph as the night wares on.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a preemptive State of Emergency ahead of Tuesday's storm, and several counties prone to flooding made preparations.