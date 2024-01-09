Jersey shore residents hunker down as storm lashes coastline

The Jersey shore is feeling the effects of a storm system as rain pushes into shore towns. And, the concern Tuesday isn’t so much the flooding, but the tropical storm force winds.

Ocean City resident Kathleen Dorris, headed out to her local supermarket to get ready. "You might wanna get prepared or you’re gonna have some problems, because I got an alert that’s advising us to charge your phones. They want you to charge devices and get prepared. Had to pick up some stuff and I moved some stuff out of my yard, so it doesn’t blow the house out, because they’re talking about 60 mph winds. I don’t want that drama."

Other longtime Ocean City residents are echoing the sentiment.

"I have a deck and I stack up the chairs and actually tie them up. I do it every winter," George Smith said. "Get the trash cans in."

"So, you’re prepared," asked FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira.

"I’m always prepared. I’ve been here a long time. 30 something years," Smith replied.

Lee Granger says this is just another storm and it will pass, "It’s not too bad out here, not like it used to be."

Ferreira asked, "So you’re gonna ride out this storm?"

"Yeah, I have no choice," Granger answered.

Some locals say it’s just part of the deal when you choose to live down the shore.

"As long as I’m home, I’m safe," Fellanza Jonuzi said. "It’s just the weather. Weather is tricky sometimes. Sometimes, it’s bad, sometimes it’s not."

And, North Wildwood is also in the bullseye of the system, with rain falling and winds whipping at 35 mph and expected to head higher, closer to 70 mph as the night wares on.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a preemptive State of Emergency ahead of Tuesday's storm, and several counties prone to flooding made preparations.