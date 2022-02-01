Jonathan Morris, missing Bridgeton man, found dead after search, police say

New Jersey State Police have confirmed that a body found Monday night was that of Jonathan Morris, a 23-year-old man who had been reported missing over the weekend.

Family members told FOX 29 Monday night that police informed them that they had found a body near the scene where Jonathan's car was found still running on Friday. Police did not confirm it was Jonathan until Tuesday morning.

Detectives said Morris was last seen leaving his job as a mental healthcare worker on Jan. 28. The circumstance surrounding his disappearance made authorities believe that he could be in harm's way.

Morris's family told FOX 29 that he is a diabetic and had been without his insulin for the duration of his disappearance.

New Jersey State Police say a cause and manner of death has not been determined at this time and are pending an autopsy.

Morris was a football standout and graduate of Bridgeton High School.

His family had been searching the area where the car was found over the weekend.

