Josh Kruger: Arrest warrant issued in murder of Philadelphia journalist

Authorities in Philadelphia are expected to announce that an arrest warrant has been issued in the fatal shooting of local journalist and advocate Josh Kruger.

Kruger was found in the street outside his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street in Point Breeze by responding police officers on October 3. He had been shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Philadelphia police identified a person of interest a day and a half later. They have yet to release further details, but city officials are holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to provide an update.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the suspect is a 19-year-old male.

Kruger had spent five years in local government working as a City Hall content director, communications director, and spokesperson before returning to journalism in 2021, according to his website.

His writing had been featured in a variety of local publications, including the Philadelphia Inquirer.