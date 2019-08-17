Josh McCown unretiring to sign with Eagles: Report

article

Josh McCown, who announced his retirement this summer, is reportedly returning to play his 17th NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN.

A source said the Eagles are giving McCown a one-year deal that includes $2 million fully guaranteed and could be worth up to $5.4 million.

McCown, 40, was previously planning to be an ESPN analyst this season.

Philadelphia's third-string quarterback was knocked out of the team's 24-10 preseason victory against the Jaguars on the opening drive Thursday night. Defensive end Datone Jones came unblocked off the edge and walloped Kessler in the back.

Kessler was escorted to the sideline, evaluated for a head injury in the locker room and then placed in the concussion protocol. The team already was without backup Nate Sudfeld, who broke his left wrist in the team's preseason opener against Tennessee.

McCown played the last two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017 and as a veteran backup to rookie Sam Darnold last year. Darnold often raved about how McCown prepared every week, particularly during a four-game stretch when the rookie was sidelined by a foot injury. McCown filled in during that time for Darnold, who stepped back into the starting job when he was healthy and finished his first NFL season with a flourish.

McCown was a third-round draft pick of Arizona in 2002 out of Sam Houston State.

McCown finished with 17,707 career yards passing, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions, with a 60.2 completion percentage and 79.7 quarterback rating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.