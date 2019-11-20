Karen Hepp’s shares family’s Waldorf salad recipe with parents on Good Day

Two very special guests joined Karen Hepp to help her prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dish.

Karen’s parents, Bob and Lucy Hepp, visited Good Day to show off how to properly make their family’s staple Waldorf salad. The salad, commonly known as a Waldorf Astoria salad, is named after the popular New York City restaurant.

Waldorf Astoria Salad

Historically, the recipe dates back to the 1800s. Still, the classic is timeless and should definitely be on your Thanksgiving menu.

Here’s what you will need:

— Apples

— Grapes

— Walnuts

— Golden raisins

— Lemon juice

— Celery

— Small marshmallows

— Shredded coconut

— Sea salt

— Mayonnaise

Directions:

Advertisement

— Slice and cube the apples, cut the grapes in half, cut the celery, and crush the walnuts.

— In a mixing bowl, add the apples, grapes, celery, walnuts in with the raisins, marshmallows, coconuts, and sea salt.

— Squeeze lemon juice over apples so they don't brown while mixing in other ingredients.

— Lastly, mix in the mayonnaise and stir ingredients until well distributed.