Kenney, Krasner condemn individuals who guarded Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia officials on Sunday spoke out against armed individuals who stood guard around the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza over the weekend.

"All vigilantism is inappropriate, and these individuals only bring more danger to themselves and the city," Kenney said in a tweet.

A video posted on social media Saturday allegedly shows a journalist surrounded by hostile guards. The video purportedly shows the cameraperson being verbally and physically assaulted. At one point in minute-long video, a demonstrator attempts to take the man's bike while another pops his tires.

Philadelphia police say they are aware of the "aware of this apparent assault, as well as restrictions placed on journalists documenting the event." They have launched an investigation into the video's claims.

District Attorney Larry Krasner on Sunday called those guarding the statue "criminal bullies" and denounced their actions.

"Saying you are "defending" something doesn't prove you really are. And using a bat--or anything else--for an illegal purpose (such as assaulting or threatening or harassing people) is a criminal act," Krasner's tweet read.

The video also sparked the ire of former Eagles defensive end Chris Long. Long told one of the individuals who was wearing Long's likeness on his t-shirt to "get a new shirt."

Around the country and close to home, statues of Columbus and other controversial historical figures have been pulled down by those protesting police brutality and racism in the fallout of the death of George Floyd.

Last week, statues of Columbus were removed from Farnham Park in Camden and on Delaware Avenue in Wilmington.

