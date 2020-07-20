Kenney, Krasner criticize Trump vow to send more feds to cities, including Philly

President Donald Trump says he's sending federal law enforcement officers to Philadelphia and other cities across the country as gun violence skyrockets nationwide.

For weeks, the president has slammed the crime rates in American cities. He faults Democratic mayors and other officials for not cracking down harder.

The summer crimewave comes amid widespread protests against police brutality and racism.

In some cases it, has led cities to overhaul their policing practices.

The president says the feds have greatly helped in Portland, Ore.

"Well, I'm going to do something, that I can tell you, because we're not going to leave New York and Chicago and Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore and all of these, Oakland is a mess," Trump said during a press availability in the Oval Office on Monday. "We're not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats."

Advertisement

In Portland, the administration had enlisted the U.S. Marshals and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect federal property.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney responded to Trump's comments about sending the feds to Philly, saying: "The President's threat is wrong on many levels. To send federal agents to police U.S. cities that have not requested such aid can only impede the work of local governments and exacerbate already heightened tensions in these cities. And to target cities that are led by Democratic mayors is clearly a politicization of federal resources that should outrage all taxpayers.

Kenney's statement continues, "That the White House seeks to impose federal involvement in this way, after months of abrogating its responsibility to lead a federal response to COVID-19, is both ironic and offensive. While the City of Philadelphia has not received any formal notification that federal agents will be sent here, we would use all available means to resist such a wrong-headed effort and abuse of power."

And Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner criticized the feds' actions in Portland as part of his response.

"My dad volunteered and served in World War II to fight fascism, like most of my uncles, so we would not have an American president brutalizing and kidnapping Americans for exercising their constitutional rights and trying to make America a better place, which is what patriots do," Krasner's statement says. "Anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office. At trial, they will face a Philadelphia jury. It's the least we can do to honor those who fought fascism, including those who are fighting it even now."