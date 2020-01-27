Kobe Bryant remembered at Larry's Cheeseteak, his favorite shop, in West Philly

Kobe Bryant’s favorite cheesesteak spot is naming a sandwich in his honor.

On Monday, Larry’s Steaks on 54th Street in Wynnefield debuted 'The Kobe Cheesesteak.' The owner says he used to mail Bryant cheesesteaks from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

“He enjoyed it because he grew up with it," Larry's Steaks owner Tony Elebah told FOX 29.

Those who which to purchase 'The Kobe Cheesesteak' can do so for $5.00 throughout the week.

Larry’s Steaks also unveiled a banner that reads, “Goodbye Kobe and Gianna you will be forever missed."

Federal authorities have begun an investigation Monday following the deadly Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the NBA legend, his daughter Gianna, longtime baseball coach John Altobelli, and six others.

