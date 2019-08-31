Labor Day weekend violence across Philadelphia leaves 6 killed, 16 injured

article

Police are investigating after multiple shootings and stabbings across Philadelphia left at least six people dead and 16 others injured over Labor Day weekend.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in North Philadelphia. The incident occurred on the 2500 block of North Adler Street when the woman was shot in the chest. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she died a short time later.

Another shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left a 22-year-old man dead around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was shot multiple times on the 7500 block of Brewster Avenue. At least 40 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered from the scene.

Authorities described the suspect as a heavyset white male who is 6 feet tall and was wearing all black. The suspect reportedly fled in a red Nissan with a plastic bag covering the rear windshield.

On Saturday morning, two men were killed and two others were injured after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police say two men, ages 25 and 31, were shot in the head on the 4600 block of North 4th Street. Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Two other men, ages 20 and 22, were hospitalized in stable condition.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., a 32-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting inside a Jeep Cherokee in West Philadelphia. Police say the victim was shot four times on the 900 block of Fallon Street.

An hour earlier, another shooting left one woman dead and another critically injured in Southwest Philadelphia. Two women, both 24, were shot several times while sitting in a car on the 2900 block of South Robinson Street.

On Friday night, a 9-year-old boy was playing outside in Southwest Philadelphia when he was shot. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the 5200 block of Upland Street. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Other victims of weekend violence included:

– a 19-year-old man who was critically injured after being shot in the back while riding a bike on the 1100 block of York Street in North Philadelphia;

– a 42-year-old man who was critically wounded after being shot in the back on the 3200 block of H Street in Kensington;

– a 19-year-old man who was critically injured after being shot five times while sitting inside a car on the 1400 block of West Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia;

– a man in his 20s who was stabbed in the neck on the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street in North Philadelphia;

– a 28-year-old man who was shot in the leg on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue in Frankford;

– a 36-year-old man who was shot in the foot on Wishart Street in North Philadelphia;

– a 38-year-old man who was shot in the ankle on the 2900 block of Morris Street in South Philadelphia;

– a 23-year-old man who was shot in the leg on the 2200 block of South 68th Street in Southwest Philadelphia;

– a 25-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks on the 2700 block of North Hope Street in North Philadelphia;

– a 24-year-old woman who was stabbed in the shoulder on the 100 block of North Dewey Street in West Philadelphia;

– and a 30-year-old woman who was bitten on her left ear on the 100 block of North Dewey Street in West Philadelphia;

These are ongoing investigations. No arrests have been made at this time, and police have yet to identify the deceased.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.