Larry expected to become Category 4 hurricane

Right on the heels of Hurricane Ida, the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season strengthened early Thursday: Larry.

Forecasters predicted the storm will reach major hurricane strength as it brews over the eastern tropical Atlantic. As of Friday afternoon, Larry was was already a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph — up from 70 mph on Wednesday.

The system was located 1,175 miles to the west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands as it moved to the west-northwest at 16 mph. The National Weather Service said a turn to the northwest is forecast by early next week.

"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend," the NWS said.

According to the agency, swells generated by Larry are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday, and significant swells will likely reach Bermuda and the eastern United States coastline after Labor Day.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the NWS continued.

While it’s early to have a clear projection of its track, the storm could eventually approach Bermuda or even veer toward the continental U.S. Meteorologists will monitor the direction of the storm system closely over the next week.

Advertisement

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is a likelihood of 15 to 21 total named storms, with seven to 10 of those storms expected to become hurricanes and three to five likely to become major hurricanes.





