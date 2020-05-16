Launch of ULA Atlas V rocket scrubbed due to weather, next attempt set for Sunday

article

Due to weather conditions, the launch of a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on Saturday has been scrubbed.

Another launch attempt will be made in 24 hours. ULA says they are now targeting the launch for Sunday at 9:14 a.m. EDT.

The original time for the launch was Saturday at 8:24 a.m. but ULA scrubbed it because of unfavorable conditions. It was then moved to the second window of 10:13 a.m. but "no go" weather conditions caused the launch to be moved to 10:23 a.m.

With just seconds to go, ULA decided to stop the countdown and scrub Saturday's attempt.

The Atlas V rocket was to bring a military space plane for the U.S. Space Force into orbit on Saturday morning from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The primary payload on the USSF-7 mission is the X-37B, an unpiloted space plane, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle.

This would be the 139th mission for ULA. It is the 84th for an Atlas V rocket.

ULA says it was critical to perform the launch of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, despite the COVID-19 emergency happening around the globe.

To honor those who lost their fight and who are still fighting during the pandemic, a written dedication was affixed to the Atlas V rocket that will ride into space.

It reads: “In memory of COVID-19 victims and tribute to all first responders and frontline workers. America Strong.”

Now, there will be two launches on Sunday.

SpaceX will also be sending up a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying its next batch of Starlink satellites. Liftoff is targeted for 3:53 a.m. ET.

