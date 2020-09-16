"Let's grab her": Attempted child abduction under investigation in Darby Township

article

Police in Darby Township, Pennsylvania are investigating an attempted abduction of a young child that occurred Tuesday.

Officers responded to a rear alleyway in the area of Tribbett Avenue near Hermesprota Park around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the eight-year-old child was approached by two men operating a white GMC Savana van with Pennsylvania plates, black spray paint on the rear door, and red spray paint along the right side.

At one point during the encounter, police say the driver exited the vehicle and walked towards the child while saying to the passenger "let's grab her."

The driver has been described by police as a dark-skinned Black male with tattoos on his arm and a thin build. He was wearing a white tank top.

The passenger was described as a light-skinned Black male.

Anyone with information about the incident or similar incidents is asked to call police at (610) 583-3245.

