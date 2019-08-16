Little girl, 2, dies after being left in vehicle at PATCO’s Lindenwold Station

A two-year-old girl is dead after being left in a vehicle at the PATCO Lindenwold Station parking lot, Camden County officials said Friday.

Two-year-old dies after being left in a car in PATCO Lindenwold Station parking lot.

Police were called to the Lindenwold Station Friday afternoon on the report of a child left in a car.

First responders attempted to revive the toddler, but were unsuccessful. There were no details as to how long the little girl was in the vehicle.

Authorities are investigating the girl’s death.