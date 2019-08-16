Little girl, 2, dies after being left in vehicle at PATCO’s Lindenwold Station
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A two-year-old girl is dead after being left in a vehicle at the PATCO Lindenwold Station parking lot, Camden County officials said Friday.
Two-year-old dies after being left in a car in PATCO Lindenwold Station parking lot.
Police were called to the Lindenwold Station Friday afternoon on the report of a child left in a car.
First responders attempted to revive the toddler, but were unsuccessful. There were no details as to how long the little girl was in the vehicle.
Two-year-old dies after being left in a car in PATCO Lindenwold Station parking lot.
Authorities are investigating the girl’s death.