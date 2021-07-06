Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall along Florida coast

Elsa is losing stream and has weakened back to a tropical storm ahead of an anticipated mid-morning landfall in northern Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In their latest advisory, the NHC said that Tropical Storm Elsa is moving north at 14 mph and that general northward motion is expected to continue. It will then turn towards the north-northeast.

On the forecast track, Elsa will move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida early Wednesday morning. It is forecasted to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast near Cedar Key by mid-Wednesday morning. The tropical storm will then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 65 mph. Weakening will begin after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday morning.

