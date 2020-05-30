Live updates: Minneapolis police say officer being treated for laceration at Fifth Precinct

More than 4,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen have descended onto the Twin Cities as state officials work to bring peace in the Twin Cities on Saturday.

The Minnesota National Guard says they are quickly moving towards 10,800 soldiers to assist with efforts in the Twin Cities.

As the 8 p.m. curfew went into effect Saturday night, large crowds remained on the streets in Minneapolis.

When an alert hit cell phones, telling people an emergency curfew was in place, the crowds reacted with boos, with some asserting they will stay out. However, the situation quickly changed.

Officers began to fire tear gas, rubber bullets and flashbangs to disperse crowds near the Minneapolis Police Department's Fifth Precinct. Officers later said rioters had attempted to force their way inside the building but the police station had since been secured.

However, police said one officer was being treated by medics for a laceration.

In a tweet, Minnesota State Patrol warned troopers were moving into the area to secure the Fifth Precinct building. They are ordering everyone to go home.

Troopers also announced arrests near 28th and Grand Avenue where officials said they confiscated an AR-15.

Near 38th and Chicago, police warned protesters who lingered to go home unless they were willing to dodge bullets.

On the city's border, at the Lake Street/Marshall Avenue bridge, St. Paul police blocked the bridge and fired tear gas to prevent crowds from crossing into the city. After a confrontation, police say efforts were successful and the crowd ran away.

At one point, police fired a rubber bullet at a FOX 9 vehicle attempting to cover the dispersal efforts. Our crews weren't hurt but the bullet damaged the vehicle's windshield. Media members are exempt from the curfew order.

Governor Tim Walz has promised a greater response on Saturday including National Guard soldiers, after three nights of chaos, fires, and looting.

In a tweet, President Trump praised the work of National Guard soldiers in controlling the riots, saying officials should have done this two nights ago to stop the unrest.

FOX 9 has live coverage of the development on our air and online.