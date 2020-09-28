Lost wallet turned into Polk County deputies turned out to be owned by man with warrant

article

In a tongue-in-cheek tale, Polk County deputies recounted a story where they received a lost wallet, and as they tried to track down the owner, they learned the man had a warrant out for his arrest.

On Sept. 18, a county resident did their part by returning a wallet found they found to the sheriff's office. Inside, there was a total of $500 and a driver's license.

The citizen brought the wallet to the Polk County Sheriff's Office substation on Avenue G in Winter Haven.

"The Sheriff’s Service Officer who met with the very good citizen looked in the wallet and probably whispered to herself, 'Holy schnikies!' For inside of the wallet was well more than 500 bucks," according to a Facebook post by the agency. "That’s why we said 'very good citizen.'"

The name on the driver's license was Sean Edwards, who was believed to be the owner of the wallet and cash.

After searching his name to track down a phone number, deputies discovered there was a warrant for his arrest on a drug-trafficking charge.

"Did you hear me? Sorry…forgot that this was being typed. Did you read me?," the agency joked in its Facebook post.

A text message was sent to Edwards, telling him they had his wallet, but deputies left out one detail.

"We may have forgot to mention we were deputies though. Silly us," the Facebook post read.

Edwards agreed to meet them at a 7-Eleven within 20 minutes. Deputies said he told them they would know it's him because he would be driving a motorcycle.

"Deputies laughed, and laughed, and laughed. They had Sean’s license and knew he wasn’t licensed to drive a motorcycle," the agency said.

When Edwards arrived, he was arrested and searched. Deputies said he had more than $3,000 in his pocket, some clear bags, and meth.

"Who woulda think a guy with a trafficking in Meth warrant would show up with a trafficking amount of Meth? It was link-n-clink time for Sean as he was put in cuffs and taken to jail."

Deputies said Edwards will get his wallet back after he is released from county jail.

"Whenever that will be. It’s in a brown paper bag in inmate property."