Lottery ticket sold in Camden County wins $1 million

A New Jersey lottery ticket that was sold in Camden County has won $1 million.

The lottery ticket matched five out of five white balls drawn for the Saturday, September 25 drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Shop & Go on the 100 block of Johnson Road in Turnersville and is billed as being a second-tier prize.

Also, one ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at a Wawa on the 400 block of New Rd., Northfield in Atlantic County.

The winning numbers for the September 25 drawing were 22, 23, 37, 62, and 63. The red Powerball number was 19 and the Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot grows to $545 million for the Monday, September 27 drawing.

