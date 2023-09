article

Winner! A $2 ticket has paid off with an almost million-dollar prize in Delaware County.

The $905,050.50 jackpot was sold at Wawa at 1413 Wilmington Pike in West Chester.

The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket matched all five balls drawn Friday:

3-15-18-33-37

Winning tickets must be claims within one year of the drawing date.

Wawa will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the tickets.