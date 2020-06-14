Lower Makefield police issue shelter-in-place as bear sightings continue across region

article

Lower Makefield Police Department has requested all residents shelter-in-place after a black bear was spotted in the town.

Bear sightings have grown around the Philadelphia area recently. Folks in Delaware County reported seeing a black bear roaming within residential parts of Chads Ford and Upper Chichester last week.

Another black bear eluded police in Saturday night in West Goshen Township in Chester County.

The suddenly dauntless Philadelphia-area bears haven't shied away from more populated areas either. A bear was seen in walking around a development in Mantua on Sunday morning.

It's unclear at this time what has suddenly sparked an explosion of bear sightings around our area.

