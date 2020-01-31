Lower Merion High School to play games honoring Kobe Bryant

Lower Merion High School's varsity basketball teams will play two games Saturday in the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium in honor of the NBA legend.

The girls will play Southern Lehigh High School at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and the boys will play Souderton High School at 1:30 p.m.

“We want to bounce the ball. We want to squeak our sneakers and I told the kids that you’re referencing that we want to compete like crazy," Lower Merion High School coach Gregg Downer said.

The game already sold out of tickets.

“We have a limited capacity in our gym. It's a high school gymnasium. It's not the center down in South Philadelphia so, unfortunately, we only have 50 tickets left before we reach capacity," Amy Buckman.

Still, a lucky few were able to grab tickets to the game and honor the Aces legend.

A halftime presentation will take place to honor Bryant.

“I have to be here. I don’t care how much it cost. I have to be here. I have to pay my tribute. Somehow, someway," fan Vaheova Sapyan said.

The NBA icon attended Lower Merion High School, where he led his team to the 1996 Pennsylvania state championships. He was widely recognized as a highly talented and versatile player, while just in high school.

He played for his varsity team in his freshman year and played all five positions at various times in his high school career. Bryant went straight to the NBA after graduating from Lower Merion. He worked out with the Philadelphia 76ers, was selected by the Charlotte Hornets, but was traded to the Lakers.

Bryant remained committed to his roots, dedicating a gymnasium at Lower Merion High School. He was an avid supporter of the school’s girls and boys teams.

