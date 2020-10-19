Expand / Collapse search

Lumberton Township police search for missing boy, 12, last seen Sunday night

Burlington County
Police are searching for Tymin Coleman, 12, who was last seen before the sun went down Sunday night.

LUMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in Burlington County are searching for a missing young boy who has been missing since Sunday night.

Tymin Coleman, 12, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Lumberton Township.

Police have worked through the chilly night in an attempt to locate Tymin, who family members say was not wearing a jacket.

Tymin was last seeing a sweatshirt, black pants, tie-dye hat, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Tymin's whereabouts is asked to contact police at (609) 267-3217 ext. 174.

