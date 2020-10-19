Lumberton Township police search for missing boy, 12, last seen Sunday night

Police in Burlington County are searching for a missing young boy who has been missing since Sunday night.

Tymin Coleman, 12, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Lumberton Township.

Police have worked through the chilly night in an attempt to locate Tymin, who family members say was not wearing a jacket.

Tymin was last seeing a sweatshirt, black pants, tie-dye hat, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Tymin's whereabouts is asked to contact police at (609) 267-3217 ext. 174.

