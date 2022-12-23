Expand / Collapse search
Mall of America shooting: One person shot Friday evening, scene now secure

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 11:42PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mall of America is in lockdown after a shooting Friday evening.

FOX 9 confirms at least one person has been killed with two shot inside the mall. Bloomington Police initially responded to the site at Nordstrom.

After a lockdown, the Mall of America confirms that guests can now leave the property, and the mall will remain closed for the evening.

FOX 9 crew is onsite and working to confirm details with authorities regarding a victim condition and suspect whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.