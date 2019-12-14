Malnourished, stray dog wanders into Philadelphia home in storm; finds better life

article

Man’s best friend is let down completely, but wanders into a better life during a storm in Philadelphia.

According to a social media post, a severely malnourished dog found her way into the home of a couple during the rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

@JJFromTheBronx explained in the post that after walking his dog, he managed to shut his front door but not completely lock the door. During the overnight hours, in the rain, the wind blew his front door open, allowing a nine-year-old female dog to take shelter inside the home.

After consulting with Animal Control, @JJFromTheBronx and his wife decided to take the dog to the veterinarian. The dog came to them severely malnourished, covered in ticks and fleas and missing the pads on her paws, among other problems.

The couple have decided to keep the dog. He explains the situation in this post on Twitter:

Anyone wishing to help can do so by following the instructions set forth in his Twitter post, here.