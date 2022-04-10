Man, 18, fatally shot in Overbrook; Police searching for suspected Upper Merion shooter; Sunday to be breezy

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Police: 18-year-old shot 13 times and killed in Overbrook

An 18-year-old was shot multiple times and killed while three males reportedly involved in the shooting barricade themselves in Overbrook.

OVERBROOK - An 18-year-old was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood, which, police say, led to a barricade situation Saturday night.

According to officials, police responded to a shooting on the 6000 block of Clifford Terrace around 7 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old male shot 13 times. He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center by police, where he died.

About 7:15, three or four males said to be involved in the shooting were seen running into a building on the 6000 block of Hazelhurst Street.

Police declared it a barricade situation a short time later.

2. DA: Philadelphia man wanted in connection with fatal shooting of woman at Upper Merion gas station

Rafiq Thompson, 38, of Philadelphia is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 311-year-old woman in Upper Merion.

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An active investigation is underway and police are searching for a gunman after a shooting near King of Prussia on Friday night.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at an Exxon gas station before 11 p.m. on North Gulph Road and West Dekalb Pike.

Police say officers arrived on scene and found the victim, who was later identified as 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius, lying in the gas station parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was transported to Paoli Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m., according to authorities.

Officials say the investigation revealed that Cornelius and the suspect, 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson, were in a prior relationship and had met up briefly before she went to have dinner at The Cheesecake Factory.

3. Weather Authority: Sunday to be breezy with spotty showers before days of back-to-back rain

PHILADELPHIA - Even though Sunday will kick off sunny, it will be a pretty cloudy and wet week ahead once again.

Sunday is the coldest day of the week with temperatures in the mid-50s and afternoon wind that will add a chill to the air.

The wind will drop overnight and some areas will see frost.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory, so bring in any outdoor plants that may be impacted by the cold.

Monday is one of the few dry days in the seven-day forecast.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, which is typical for this time of year, according to FOX 29's Drew Anderson.

Showers will move in Monday night and stick around until Tuesday morning.

The sun returns Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will jump up into the 70s.

Warm temperatures will continue Wednesday and Thursday, but there are a few showers and thunderstorms expected.

