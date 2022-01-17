Man, 20, shot in the face and killed in Logan, police say

article

A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the face in Logan.

Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just after 6:30, on the 2600 block of North Hutchinson Street, in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.

The 20-year-old victim was found by responding officers with three gunshot wounds to the face.

He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police say an investigation is underway. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

