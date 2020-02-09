Man, 24, shot in the head and killed in Mayfair

article

One man has died after he was shot in the head in Mayfair Sunday night.

According to authorities, police responded to Robbins and Erdrick Streets Sunday about 8:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police arrived at the location to find a 24-year-old man in a white Nissan suffering with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The man succumbed to his injuries after he arrived at the hospital and died.

Police say the investigation is active. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

