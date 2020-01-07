Man, 36, killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are investigating following a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday on the 2900 block of North Broad Street.

Responding officers discovered a 36-year-old man in the inner southbound lanes, suffering from head trauma and completely unresponsive. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

A hit-and-run on Broad Street in North Philadelphia has left a 36-year-old man dead.

Police said the man was struck by someone driving a newer model gray or silver SUV, potentially with a New York license plate. Broken car parts were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP