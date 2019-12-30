Man, 40, killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought

Police in West Philadelphia are looking out for a white sedan related to a fatal hit-and-run Sunday evening.

Authorities responded to the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Police found a 40-year-old man had been fatally struck by a driver who left the scene.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the driver of the white sedan, which struck the man, was last seen driving eastbound on Girard Avenue and then south on 40th Street.

Police do not have a description of the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

