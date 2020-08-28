Man, 68, dies while fishing in Indian River Bay, police say

article

Authorities are investigating after a West Virginia man reportedly died while fishing in the Indian River Bay Thursday afternoon.

Police say the 68-year-old victim was on a boat with his wife and granddaughter shortly before 4:30 p.m. when he noticed a fishing line tangled in the boat's motor.

After the man freed the fishing line from the motor, police say he fell backwards while trying to board the boat. Due to rough water conditions and a strong current, the man was unable to swim.

According to police, a passing boat pulled the victim aboard and began life-saving measures. Coast Guard Patrol transported the man back to shore where he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police have opened a death investigation into the apparent accident. The cause of death has not been released.

