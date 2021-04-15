Man, 79, dies following house fire in Fairhill, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A 79-year-old man died in a house fire in the city's Fairhill neighborhood, according to police.
It happened on the 2900 block of Mutter Street around 4 p.m. Thursday.
The man was found unresponsive inside the home. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
The investigation into how the fire started is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube