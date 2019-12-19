Man accused of shooting 6 officers during 8-hour standoff to appear in court Thursday

The man accused of shooting six police officers during an 8-hour standoff in North Philadelphia is due in court Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 36-year-old Maurice Hill. In August, investigators say that Hill opened on officers who were trying to serve a drug warrant at a Tioga row house.

RELATED:

DA: Maurice Hill to face enough charges that he 'may never exit jail'

Maurice Hill: What we know about man accused of shooting 6 Philadelphia officers

Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot in North Philadelphia

Advertisement

All of the wounded officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Hill eventually surrendered.

"It's nothing short of a miracle that we don't have multiple officers killed today," Former Police Commissioner Ross said once the stand off and barricade situation eventually ended after several hours.

He's charged with attempted murder, assault and numerous other counts. Currently, Hill is being held without bail.

RELATED:

TIMELINE: 6 officers shot in North Philadelphia, suspect surrenders

U.S. Attorney McSwain says North Philly standoff was precipitated by disrespect for law enforcement

“They’re going to kill me’: Attorney for Maurice Hill recalls phone call he got from suspect

Hill's criminal record includes multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records. His convictions include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offenses.

He served two stints in state prisons -- three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said shortly after the incident that there were "more than enough charges so that Mr. Maurice Hill may never exit jail."

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP