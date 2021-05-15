Man arrested after striking a child in a hit-and-run in Waterford, police say

article

A man has been arrested for his role in a hit-and-run that left a child injured on Friday.

Police say that a child was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a blue pick-up truck on the 300 block of West Atlantic Avenue at approximately 5:26 p.m.. After the child was struck, the vehicle fled the scene of the incident.

The child was airlifted to Cooper Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police were able to use surveillance video from the area to get a partial license plate of the vehicle that fled the scene.

Waterford Police Officers were able to locate the vehicle in Mount Laurel in the The Neil Apartment Complex on Fellowship Road around midnight and the vehicle had damage consistent with the accident. The vehicle was then seized for further investigation.

On Saturday, police were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old William H. Michael of the 300 block of Gardens Avenue in Atco. Mr. Michael was taken into custody without incident.

