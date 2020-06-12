Man charged in 4 Philadelphia homicides dating back to 2018

article

Philadelphia police have arrested and charged a man in connection with four murders dating back to September 2018.

25-year-old Steven Williams was taken into custody by Philadelphia police on Wednesday.

Williams has been charged with four counts of murder and related offenses in four separate incidents.

The first incident occurred back on Sept. 8, 2018, on the 1900 block of Hartel Avenue. Police responded to the scene to find a 35-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Feb. 10, 2019, police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a car on the 7500 block of Forrest Ave. Medics transported the victim Einstein Medical Center, where he later died.

Just over a month later, on March 25, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting on a front porch in East Mount Airy. The victim was later identified as Richard Isaac.

The final incident occurred on May 4, 2019, on the 2000 block of West Girard Avenue, Offices responded for a report of a shooting and found 46-year-old Leslie Carroll suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Advertisement

No further information about a motive in any of the incidents has been released at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP