Man critical after being shot in face, neck; 3 suspects sought

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just before midnight at the corner of East Tioga and Emerald Streets in Kensington.

Police say the victim, who is in his 20s, was shot multiple times in the face, neck, and back.

He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police are searching for three suspects witnesses say they saw running from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

