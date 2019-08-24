Man critical in North Philadelphia hit-and-run incident

Police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in North Philadelphia early Saturday moring.

According to authorities, the victim was crossing Broad Street via Somerset Street around 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle driving northbound struck him. Police say the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and admitted in extremely critical condition. Police have not released the identity of the victim, but say he is around 50-years-old.

The striking vehicle is described as a black Ford with front end damage and a broken headlight.