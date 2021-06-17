Man dies after being shot by dirt bike rider in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police say a man was shot and killed by a dirt bike rider in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 52nd and Giard around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died shortly before 7 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

