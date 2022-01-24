Man dies after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man has died after a shooting happened in North Philadelphia Monday.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the male victim was found shot and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased just after 5 a.m.

Temple University did send out an alert to warn students, staff from going near the area.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting.

