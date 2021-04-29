Man driving U-Haul in Kensington 'intentionally' struck 2 people, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man driving a U-Haul intentionally struck two people and fled the scene in Kensington.
It happened at Cecil B Moore and Front streets around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, the U-Haul was recovered at 200 West Birch Street and the driver was arrested.
The injuries sustained appear to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
