Man driving U-Haul in Kensington 'intentionally' struck 2 people, police say

Philadelphia police say a man driving a U-Haul intentionally struck two people and fled the scene in Kensington.

It happened at Cecil B Moore and Front streets around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the U-Haul was recovered at 200 West Birch Street and the driver was arrested.

The injuries sustained appear to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

