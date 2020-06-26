Man fatally struck by car while attempting to crossing street in Center City, police say

article

Authorities say a man who was attempting to cross the street was fatally struck by a car Thursday night in Center City.

The incident happened near the intersection of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Reed Street just before 9 p.m.

Investigators say a 34-year-old man was crossing the street ahead of oncoming traffic. The man realized that he did not have enough time to cross and tried to run back to the sidewalk when a Black Pontiac Grand Prix struck him.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, remained on scene. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital with minor injuries.

