Man found dead behind Mount Holly store; officials ask for help identifying the man

A man was found dead behind a store in Mount Holly and officials are asking for help identifying him.

Officials in Burlington County said a juvenile found the dead man Tuesday, behind Millerie’s Market and Deli on the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street, around 12:30 in the afternoon. The dead man is said to be between 25 and 35-years-old, standing about 5’ 6", with a slender build. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Authorities said foul play in the death of the man is not being ruled out. The Burlington County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to find the cause of death.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the man or why he was found dead behind a store are asked to contact Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or they can send an email to tip@co.burlington.nj.us.

