Man found dead in Kensington was stabbed, possibly run over by vehicle, police say
KENSINGTON - Police are investigating the death of a man they say was found in Kensington Tuesday morning.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was found lying face down on the 3300 block of Braddock Street around 1 a.m.
Responding officers observed the victim bleeding from his face, neck, and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the man had suffered a number of stab wounds and appeared to have been run over by a vehicle.
Police say they have yet to identify the victim. They say he was in his late thirties or early forties.
The investigation is ongoing.
