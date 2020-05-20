Man in custody following series of fires set on street in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a series of fires set on the highway in North Philadelphia.

SEPTA police alerted local authorities Wednesday morning to be on the lookout for a black man believed to be in his 30s and approximately 6 feet tall.

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody at the SEPTA Station on the 6900 block of Market Street.Police say an investigation is underway Broad Street and Norris Avenue.

MORE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fires. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP