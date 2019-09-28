Man in South Philadelphia critical after he is shot in the neck inside a vehicle

article

A man in his mid-twenties is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck in South Philadelphia Saturday.

Police in South Philadelphia responded to the 2200 block of South Croskey Street on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man in his mid-twenties with a gunshot wound to the neck. He had been shot while sitting inside of a black Ford Explorer.

The man was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.