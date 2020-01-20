Man jumps from 2nd floor to escape North Philadelphia house fire

article

A man escaped a North Philadelphia house fire on Monday morning after he jumped from his second story.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Bailey Street.

Officials said one person was transported to Temple University Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

___

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP