Man killed, 5 people injured in shootings across Philadelphia

article

Authorities say three apparently unrelated shootings in Philadelphia have left a man dead and five other people wounded.

The shootings occurred within 90 minutes, according to police.

The first happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in West Oak Lane. At least 10 bullets were fired in a shooting on the 7500 block of Briar Road, leaving a 35-year-old man dead and another wounded. The deceased, who has yet to be identified, was found shot steps away from his home.

A man was killed and another was injured after a shooting on Briar Road in West Oak Lane.

Another man was shot on the 2200 block of Watkins Street in South Philadelphia about an hour later, leaving him hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The final shooting occurred just before midnight on the 1800 block of Judson Street in North Philadelphia. Three more people — ages 19, 20 and 46 — were shot and wounded. They were all hospitalized in stable condition. Three semi-automatic weapons were recovered from the scene.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting on Watkins Street in South Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Motives for all three shootings remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.

------

The Associated Press contributed to this report.