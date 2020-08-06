Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Ventnor, officials say

article

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Ventnor, New Jersey.

It happened in the area of Wellington Avenue and West End Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities are seeking to identify the man, who was pronounced deceased at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

No other details have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

